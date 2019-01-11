As it stands, Alibaba Cloud is the only global public cloud platform with local data centres in Indonesia, bringing its availability zones to 55 across 19 regions. The company has said that the two data centres will provide high availability and strengthen disaster recovery capabilities, allowing customers to deploy mission-critical workloads in multiple availability zones and switch over within seconds.

“The Digital Economy Vision of Indonesia sets out a clear direction for our future development, thus our goal is to accelerate the growth of at least 1,000 startups, and help at least eight million people in the traditional farming and fishing industries, as well as SMEs, to go digital,” said H.E. Rudiantara, Minister of Communications and Information of Indonesia.

Alibaba Cloud has already launched Machine Learning for AI, and will offer elastic search to provide real-time search, data analysis, and visualization capabilities later this month to cater to the strong demand for big data and analytic solutions from Indonesian enterprises.

“With better connectivity and a fast-growing digital community, the Indonesian market presents enormous opportunities to both local and global enterprises,” said Leon Chen, General Manager of Singapore and Indonesia, Alibaba Cloud.

“By doubling our data centre capacity and launching the Internet Champion Global Accelerator Program in Indonesia, we aim to further build the cloud ecosystem and talent pool for Indonesia.”

Following its initial launch in Indonesia, Alibaba Cloud have said that it will gradually roll out to other global markets. Alibaba Cloud also continues to strengthen its local channel network with partners such as PT IndoInternet, PT Blue Power Technology and PT Sistech Kharisma. The company also announced a strategic partnership with PT IndoInternet as the distributor of its full range of cloud computing products and services.

“We are very pleased to work with Alibaba Cloud. Reliable and cost-effective products and services are highly sought-after in our market as it expands,” said David Tandianus, Director, PT IndoInternet.

“Serving as a distributor of Alibaba Cloud not only helps us meet increasing market demand but also enables local resellers to improve their product knowledge and service standards.”