Agus Yudhoyono, Candidate of Prabowo-Sandiaga Team Leader

Jakarta — The advocacy head of Gerindra Party regional leadership council (DPP), Habiburokhman, said the coalition party supporting Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno was currently drafting the vision, mission, and programs for the 2019 Presidential Election and that the pair team would be lead by four secretaries-general of the coalition.

“There are many candidates of the team leader, one of them is Pak Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). We get suggestions from him,” said Habiburokhman at Warung Daun Cikini, Jakarta, Saturday, August 11. However, the decision on who would be the chief was on the hand of Prabowo after he discussed it with the coalition.

Democrat Party DPP deputy chair Roy Suryo said his party would let Prabowo choose his team leader. “I heard AHY is ready. He must be ready regardless of the task. I think he is an extraordinary young man that in the age of 40, he is able to quickly respond to anything,” he said.

Earlier, Gerindra Party spokesman Andre Rosiade said the draft on vision and mission of Prabowo Subianto was 80 percent completed. However, he was reluctant to further detail the points, contents, and names of the draft to be challenged in the presidential race next year.

Andre said Prabowo would focus on the populist economy which was in line with the issue he consistently brought up. “The populist economy, not the neoliberal economy,” Andre underlined.

Prabowo Subianto, he added, would raise the economy issue based on Article 33 of the 1945 Constitutions. The former commander of the special forces was said to put strong concerns on foreign debts, foreign workers, and the economic inequality.

Tempo