A day after canceling North Korea summit, Trump says it may be back on

A White House advance team scheduled to go shortly to Singapore, the planned location for the summit, has not canceled its trip. “We have got some possibly good news on the Korea summit,” Mattis told reporters, calling the confusion between Trump and North Korea the “usual give-and-take.” That description is contrary to the reaction of many diplomacy and national security experts, who have expressed consternation at the administration’s — in particular the president’s — erratic handling of the high-stakes dealings with North Korea.

Analysts said that the back-and-forth over whether the meeting will occur should temper expectations about what the summit might achieve. U.S. officials have called for North Korea to take unilateral steps to eliminate its nuclear arsenal and limit its ballistic missiles. But Pyongyang appears to favor gradual concessions by both sides, with its incremental steps matched by U.S. economic assistance and assurances that it will not seek to oust Kim.