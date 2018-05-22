9,500 Radical Sites in Verification Process for Blocking

BATANG, NNC – Minister of Communications and Informatics, Rudiantara states that about 9,500 sites spreading radicalism are in the process of verification to be blocked.

“There are 2,528 which until midnight (already blocked) and around 9,500 are still in the verification process, I am sure the number is growing,” said Rudiantara in Batang, Central Java, Sunday (5/20/2018).

He said the Ministry of Communications and Informatics is only tasked to take action on the digital world and real action will be done by law enforcement or National Police.

“So we are paralleled with the police. Prevention must be done by the community starting from family, school and environment.” he said.

According to him, there are now thousands of media spreading provocative news that have been blocked by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics.

Ministry of Communications and Informatics has also blocked the Al Fatihin’s website because the media is against the existence of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).

“The blocked sites are mostly from Facebook, Instagram and Youtube,” he said.

He asks the public and the media to help by providing information if they find a site that has a radical content.

“What is certain is that the government continues to tighten surveillance in cyberspace and will directly block radical sites. The Ministry and National Police will continue to comb and patrol together,” he said, as quoted by Antara.