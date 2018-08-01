6 ways to stay healthy in an office environment

The office is not always the healthiest of environments in which you can work, especially if your work requires you to be at your desk all day. Even if you exercise in the morning or after work, it’s important that you don’t do anything that might jeopardise your health during the day. We have six tips to help you stay in top shape even while working a 9-5 job in the office.

Eat breakfast

Most people make a cup of coffee at the office before starting work, but make sure you couple the coffee with a healthy breakfast dish. A healthy breakfast is important because it provides us with energy and is a source of nutrients. Another benefit of breakfast is that it kickstarts your metabolism. So, before you start working, make sure you eat a good nutritious breakfast. You can even store your cereals in your office cupboard or drawer, to avoid having to skip breakfast because you didn’t get time to eat at home.

Pack your own lunch

Avoid the temptation of buying lunch at work and pack your own lunch from home. Make sure you pack something that is filling and nutritious to avoid eating unhealthily or having to buy more food at the office. Also, remember to eat lunch away from your desk. Eating at your desk means that you are multi-tasking and might not pay attention to your meal.

For you to make the most of your lunch and your lunchtime, it’s advisable that you move away from your desk and eat at a designated lunch area. Lunch away from your desk also has the added benefit of actually giving you a work break. You’ll return feeling rested and ready to tackle the afternoon workload.

Take regular walks

Walking has a lot of health benefits and it’s a great way to exercise. Why not make your lunch break a time to take walks around your office area? Get a colleague to join you and make it a fun exercise. If you don’t feel like walking outside, you can even walk to the kitchen to make coffee or tea or get a glass of water. Just make sure you do not sit in your chair all day.

Pack healthy snacks

Beware the temptation of vending machine and tuck shop snacks. Next time you go grocery shopping, packs a few healthy snacks into the trolley and keep these in your drawer or on your desk. Options include things like nuts, popcorn, crackers and fruit. Packing your own snacks will help you save money and you’ll be eating healthier.

Drink lots of water

Always have a glass of water on your desk and drink as much as you can. Sometimes dehydration can be mistaken for hunger, so the more hydrated you are, the less likely you are to overeat. Water also has many health benefits. It helps flush out toxins, boosts the immune system and helps with weight management. So, fill up and stay healthy!

Workout from your desk

There are great short workouts that you can do from your office desk. The video below has awesome 10-minute workout ideas.

