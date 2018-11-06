53 Tourism Companies Participate in London Travel Market

As many as 53 Indonesian tourism industries consisting of hotels, tour operators, travel agents, and Destination Management Company (DMC) from seven provinces, namely, Jakarta, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, West Papua, West Java and Central Java, are participating in the 39th World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

The European Regional Marketing Development Assistant to the Ministry of Tourism, Agustini Rahayu, told Antara here Sunday that Indonesia`s participation in the tourism exhibition held on November 5-7 2018 would be beneficial for the Indonesian tourism industry.

The Indonesian Pavilion at the WTM will feature the traditional Phinisi ship as the focal point with a touch of traditional Balinese architecture.

Nine provincial administrations also displays the Indonesian Pavilion, namely, Lampung, Bali, Jakarta, Southeast Sulawesi, Central Java, West Papua, East Nusa Tenggara, Gorontalo and North Sumatra.

The increasing number of local administrations participating in the 2018 London WTM shows the high awareness to promote national tourism potentials, Agustini said.

The WTM is an important event to promote Indonesia`s tourism tagline of Wonderful Indonesia in achieving the target of foreign tourists, especially from the UK. From year to year, the business potential generated at the WTM London continues to increase.

In 2017, 3,521 Indonesian tour packages were sold, an increase from 2,132 packs in 2016. In 2018, 4,225 Indonesian tour packages are expected to be sold with an estimated foreign exchange potential obtained by Indonesia, amounting to Rp3.08 trillion (about US$205,979,620).

Some main programs at WTM London 2018 are B2B (sellers meet buyers) meetings, B2C (business meet customers), coffee corner and mixologist, spa, music and dance performances, awarding, and business meetings.

Agustini pointed out that Britain is still the country with the highest foreign tourist from Europe, followed by France, the Netherlands, Germany and Russia. From year to year, the number of British tourists visiting Indonesia shows a positive trend.

In 2016, there were 328,882 tourists from UK visited Indonesia and increased to 361,197 in 2017. In 2018, 390,000 British tourists are expected to visit Indonesia.

To reach the target, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in London and the UK VITO (Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer) are participating in the 2018 WTM London.

Although British tourists tend to prefer cultural tourism, Indonesia`s natural beauty, especially Bali, is still a favorite, Agustini Rahayu said.