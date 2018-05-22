50 Involved in Attacks on Ahmadis` Homes in NTB: Police

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – National Police spokesman Insp. Gen. Setyo Wasisto said the attacks on the homes of the Ahmadiyah community in Grepek Tanak Eat hamlet, Greneng village, East Lombok regency, West Nusa Tenggara on Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20 were committed by an estimated crowd of 50 people.

“There was no fatality,” Setyo said at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Setyo said the attacks broke out after an Ahmadi was followed by a mob on Saturday at around noon. The mob then destroyed four houses belonging to the Ahmadiyah community.

The secretary of the Ahmadiyah Indonesia Congregation (JAI), Yendra Budiana, said the mob vandalized the houses and expelled seven family heads and 24 Ahmadis from the hamlet.

“The mob, which hailed from the same area, attacked and vandalized [the houses] because they detest and were intolerant to those of different religious teachings,” Yendra said in a release.

The police evacuated the Ahmadiyah community to the East Lombok Police station in light of the attacks.

Setyo said the police had yet to arrest anyone relating to the incident, yet assured that the legal process would proceed.

“The East Lombok Police chief is still taking measures to stabilize security [in the area],” Setyo said.