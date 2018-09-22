5 Top Diving and Snorkeling Sites in Indonesia

As a maritime nation, Indonesia is home to some of the best diving and snorkeling sites in the world. We have picked five top sites for diving and snorkeling in the country, where divers and snorkelers could have the ultimate diving and snorkeling experience:

Pink Beach, Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT)

Pink Beach is one of the most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in the Komodo National Park. What makes Pink Beach a paradise? Its breathtaking pink-colored sand, yes! But, there is more about the beach other than its pink-colored sand.

The beach is home to a diverse underwater life, where plenty of fish species and coral reefs of different colors could be foudn. The calm sea water, the beauty of its underwater life and the amazing view of the beach make Pink Beach one of the top diving and snorkeling sites in Indonesia.

To reach Pink Beach, you can charter a boat or a speedboat from Labuan Bajo. The boat will bring you to the Komodo Island, which is located approximately 500 meters from the beach. You can either swim or get on a small boat to finally arrive at the beach. There are several accommodations near the beach to cater for your need during your travel there. One of the best accommodations in the area is the Komodo Resort.

Budget: prepare at least IDR 3,000,000 per day for accommodation and snorkeling/diving package.

Karimunjawa, Central Java

If you are in Java, you must make yourself available to visit the beautiful Karimunjawa. All snorkelers and divers must not miss Karimunjawa. The island chain consists 27 islands, but only 5 islands are inhabited. Explore deep under the water and you will be wowed by the abundant fish and colorful coral reefs, a truly unforgettable diving experience.

There are several transport options to reach Karimunjawa. You can take a boat ride either from Jepara, Semarang or Kendal. Another option is to fly from Ahmad Yani Airport in Semarang to Dewadaru Airport in Kemujan Island, which takes approximately 40 minutes. Accommodations will not be a problem in the area. You can stay in a guest house or a hotel.

Budget: having a trip to Karimunjawa is affordable, you may not need to spend more than IDR 1,000,000 for a three-night stay. But again, it all depends on your choices of transportation, accommodation, meals, etc.

Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi

Wakatobi is an excellent snorkeling and diving spot that will blow your mind. Located in Southeast Sulawesi, Wakatobi is a little piece of heaven for snorkelers and divers. Rich in marine biota, Wakatobi has amazing reefs, corals and small fish.

To enjoy the beauty offered by Wakatobi, all you need to do is book a flight to Wakatobi or take a boat ride. If you cannot wait to start snorkeling and diving, it is best to get on a flight. There are plenty choices of accommodation to choose from too, simply book one that can suit your needs best.

Budget: the estimated budget for a trip to Wakatobi is not that expensive. With more or less IDR 7,000,000 you can have a memorable vacation in the city for three days and two nights.

Cape Kri, Raja Ampat, Papua

Cape Kri is home to one of the most diverse underwater life not only in Indonesia, but also in the world. As such, it is a highly recommended site for those who love snorkeling and diving. You will be able to meet, among others, thousands of fish, 450 species of coral reefs and six turtle species. Everything about Cape Kri is so natural: the sands, the beaches and the underwater life. The island will never cease to amaze you.

To get to Cape Kri, you will have to fly to Papua first before taking a speedboat to Cape Kri in Raja Ampat. There are several resorts that are happy to serve tourists from all over the world. One of the best resorts there is the Sorido Bay Resort.

Budget: for one day in Cape Kri, you may need to spend about IDR 4,000,000. A trip to Cape Kri may be costly, but it is worth the money.

Tanjung Benoa, Bali

No one doubts the beauty of Bali. The resort island is famous, both locally and internationally, for its many beaches and all of them are just fantastic. But, to have the most amazing snorkeling and diving experience, Tanjung Benoa is the perfect site. Enjoy the diverse marine life of Tanjung Benoa by snorkeling or diving, or with a sea walker. Sea walker is a rather different activity in that you are allowed to walk underwater by wearing a waterproof helmet and observe the lives of the fish and reefs from a very close distance.

It depends on your location, but you can reach Tanjung Benoa by a five-minute drive from Nusa Dua, a twenty-minute drive from Jimbaran and a thirty-minute drive from Kuta. You will not find any difficulties in finding accommodation that matches your preferences, be it a luxury hotel or a budget hotel.

Budget: depending on your accommodation and activities to do in Tanjung Benoa, budget may start from IDR 800,000 per day.