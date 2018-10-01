5 Indonesian Cultural Festival to be Held in October

Jakarta — Indonesia has many cultural festivals that will take place in October, starting in Sumatra to Papua.

1. Kerinci Festival

Formerly known as Festival Masyarakat Peduli Danau Kerinci, the festival kicks off between October 3-7, 2018, in Kerinci Regency, Jambi Province in a bid to promote the regional tourism as well as preserve the environment.

Before the festival opening on October 3 in Kerinci Lake, Kerintji Mountain Bike Cross Country takes place at Alam Kayu Aro Circuit on October 2.

2. Asmat Cultural Festival

The cultural party festival will commence on October 4 until 9, 2018, in Asmat Regency with the theme Kumandangkan Lagu dan Tifa (singing the song and Tifa, traditional musical instrument) which are indeed the life of Asmat party.

The festival had been held since 30 years ago will display various handicrafts including 214 carvings, 75 woven products, 6 dance groups, and boat maneuver groups.

3. Gandrung Sewu Festival

Gandrung festival will feature Banyuwangi traditional dance as the form of gratitude after the harvest. The festival first held in 2012 and this year it will be on October 20 at Boom Beach, presenting 1,000 dancers and renowned choreographer Eko Supriyanto.

4. Keraton Nusantara Festival

Nusantara Keraton (Palace) Festival will take place in Sumenep, Madura Island on October 13-18. Representatives from 50 palaces/sultanates throughout Indonesian regions will attend the gala. Grand carnival of palace soldiers, traditional ceremony, fashion shows, and exhibition of palace heirlooms will enliven the festival.

5. Timor-Belu Likurai Festival

This festival presents a typical colossal dance of Belu Regency, East Nusa Tenggara. Likurai dance aims to welcome heroes from the battlefield but then performed in traditional ceremonies. This year, it will be held on October 27-28 on the hilltop of Fulan Fehan, Belu Regency, and so it is also known as Fehan Fulan Festival.