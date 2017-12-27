5 Generals to Run in Indonesia’s 2018 Simultaneous Regional Election

Jakarta — Indonesia’s 2018 Simultaneous Regional Election will have several active generals from the National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police who will test their chances as governors. This phenomenon is the first time it has ever happened in the five year cycle election.

Despite this fact, it does not mean that the generals will have a bigger chance compared to the civilian candidates. Monitor Indonesia Director Ali Ri’fan said that the current political condition is different from the New Order under the Soeharto Presidency.

He argues that in Indonesia’s current state, high-ranking officers from the TNI and Police that participate in the country’s political landscape will have potential equal to civilians. “It isn’t the same as the New Order. Back then, the fight is over when an officer runs for candidacy. Generally, it’s considered normal now,” said Ali Ri’fan on Tuesday, December 26.

Based on our observation, there are at least five candidates that are TNI and Police generals in the 2018 Simultaneous Regional Election.

1. TNI Lieutenant General Edy Rahmayadi. He will likely submit an early retirement to run for Governor of North Sumatera. He is endorsed by Gerindra, PKS, and PAN.

2. Police Inspector General Safaruddin. The East Kalimantan police high ranking officer is expected to run for the 2018 East Kalimantan Gubernatorial election endorsed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

3. Police Inspector General Anton Charliyan. This Deputy Head of Police Education and Training once held the position as West Java Police Chief back in 2016. He is also backed by PDIP.

4. Inspector General Murad Ismail. This Head of the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) is endorsed by Nasdem and PDIP in the 2018 Maluku Regional election. He was the Maluku Police Chief from 2013-2015.

5. General Inspector Paulus Waterpauw. Endorsed by Golkar, he is currently the North Sumatra police chief who will run for the 2018 Papua Gubernatorial Election.