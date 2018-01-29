4 Regions Most Susceptible to Narcotics Smuggling into Indonesia

Image: Tempo
National Narcotics Agency (BNN) stated that 80 percent of narcotics smuggling entering Indonesia by sea. Indonesian coastal line reaching 99,000 kilometers serves as the point of easy entry for the narcotics.

BNN drug control head Insp. Gen. Arman Depari said that based on BNN mapping, a number of  Indonesian coastlines are susceptible to drug smuggling. The susceptible areas include Sumatra eastern coast spanning from Aceh to Lampung.

In addition, Arman went on, the remaining three areas include Riau islands, the north coast of Java and the south coast of Kalimantan. “We closely monitor the areas,” Arman said in East Jakarta on Friday, January 26.

BNN, Arman continued, together with relevant institutions have tried to cut the chain of narcotics smuggling. At this moment, narcotics supply is mostly from Malaysia, especially crystal methamphetamine. They implement the same modus by pretending to be fishermen.

Source :

Tempo

