The 32nd ASEAN Summit will take place on April 27-28 in Singapore under the theme of “Building a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN”, with the participation of leaders of the 10 ASEAN member states.

In the ASEAN summit 2018, the participating leaders are expected to discuss measures to build a resilient and innovative ASEAN and intensify relations between each and every country, as well as the exchange of views on regional and international issues on shared concerns.

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting, the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, meetings of the ASEAN Political-Security Community Council, the ASEAN Economic Community Council and the ASEAN Coordinating Council will be held from April 26-27.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to the summit. His attendance reflects Vietnam’s support for Singapore in the role as ASEAN Chair in 2018, as well as the country’s efforts to boost solidarity and unity in ASEAN and maintain the bloc’s central role in the region.

His official visit to Singapore from April 25-27 is aimed at affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring its Strategic Partnership with Singapore, reinforcing mutual trust, discussing orientations and new approaches to create a breakthrough in the bilateral ties, and comparing notes on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.