3,000 Radical Accounts Closed; Mostly YouTube, Facebook

TEMPO.CO, Yogyakarta – Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara said his ministry had shut down some 3,000 accounts and websites with contents about radicalism. Of the accounts closed, more than half are social networking accounts like Facebook and Instagram.

“The second highest number or radical accounts came from Youtube,” Rudiantara said in Yogyakarta on Monday, May 21.

Rudi said that accounts that blatantly spread radicalism ideologies were immediately banned sans notice. These accounts, he said, provided extreme contents such as bomb-making tutorials or urging people to launch attacks.

For accounts spreading hate, he said they were being treated differently.

The minister said there are still some 9,500 web contents and social media accounts being verified prior to blocking. He added that the ministry is tracing the online world meticulously to combat radicalism.