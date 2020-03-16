A recent report by Newzoo stated that the games market in Southeast Asia is expected to generate over US$4.3 billion in revenue annually, growing at over 14 per cent year over year. And with over 90 per cent of the population accessing the internet via mobile, it is no wonder that mobile gaming revenue accounts for 69 per cent of the region’s overall game revenue.

In fact, with the numbers that the region has attained, Southeast Asia is the fastest-growing mobile game market on the planet. The mobile-first nature of the population has led publishers to focus on mobile gaming experiences over other gaming experiences.

As the population continues to grow and mature in Southeast Asia, the number of PC gamers looks to jump from 154 million to over 186 million in the next five years. This is expected to have a major effect on esports in the region as 95 per cent of current PC gamers already self-identify as either playing or competing in e-sports.

While the e-sports landscape is currently being dominated by the likes of South Korea, Japan, and China in greater Asia, Southeast Asia is primed to be the next major market looking to embrace e-sports and make the multi-billion-dollar industry even bigger.

Outside investment into gaming in SE Asia is also growing, as Chinese Giant Tencent doubles down on its investment and focus in growing the popularity of its games in the region. The company is squarely focused on developing mobile-friendly versions of their most popular games, while others, such as ZlongGames, are promoting their mobile titles in hopes of gaining their share of mobile gamers.

Blockchain

A recent research report by Frost & Sullivan cited that global blockchain marketing is forecasted to reach $23.3 billion by 2023, representing an 81 per cent compounded annual growth rate since 2018. The same report cited that Southeast Asia is looking to stand to benefit from the progress being made in the region at the regulatory and fintech level.

And with a larger contingent of the population that is either ‘unbanked’ or ‘underbanked’, estimated near 100 million, there is a true opportunity to expand financial inclusion. Over the last five years, there have been a number of notable blockchain milestones in the region, including back in late 2016 when Singapore-based OCBC Bank became the first bank in Southeast Asia to use blockchain technology for local and cross-border fund transfers.

In August of 2017, Singapore announced that the country considers digital tokens as legal securities and they would be subject to the same legal regulations as stocks, bonds, and derivatives. And just this past March, the National Bank of Cambodia announced plans to become the first central bank to use blockchain technology in its national payment systems.

Given Southeast Asia’s favourable view on blockchain, the region has seen a swarm of activity in the space with many companies vying to lead the region in the development and consumer application. A few names that continue to capture headlines in the region include Bluezelle (a decentralized database for application data storage), Electrify (an energy platform for democratized clean energy), Curate (style discovery decentralized app), and DACSEE (decentralized ride-sharing).

Other promising blockchain companies from greater Asia are also entering the Southeast Asia market, such as QURAS. QURAS is a next-generation blockchain protocol built for mainstream and enterprise adoption. The protocol enables anonymous, privacy-protected transactions in a regulatory compliant manner. Founded in 2017, the company sees a vast opportunity in SE Asia to grow its developer base with a focus on building applications for major growth industries in the region such as finance, medical data, supply chain and gaming. QURAS’ CEO and Founder, Shigeki Kakutani recently moved to Kuala Lumpur and said that “QURAS is focusing many of our go-to-market efforts on Southeast Asia as we look to launch our main network by early April.”

With the blockchain industry gaining significant achievements and attention in the region, one can expect more collaboration between governments and private enterprises to grow this industry further and drive global investment in Southeast Asia.