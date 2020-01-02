Post Views:
Fireworks, countdowns, and celebrations took place last night across the globe, as people bid farewell to the year 2019, and welcomed 2020. The first daybreak of the year brought some of those same revelers back out to take part in New Year’s Day swims, or to reflect on the past and offer prayers for the new year. Gathered below, images of some of the varied ways people ushered in the year 2020.
A Viking longship is burned during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Flamborough Fire Festival in Flamborough, England, on December 31, 2019. Now in its fifth year, the fire festival attracts more than 15,000 visitors to celebrate the New Year and raise money for local community groups and charities (Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)
People hold numbers reading “2020” as they slide down a slope on innertubes during an event marking the New Year at a park in Beijing, China, on December 30, 2019 ( Photo: China Daily CDIC / Reuters )
People celebrate the arrival of the year 2020 at a New Year’s Eve countdown event near the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in China on January 1, 2020 ( Photo: Ng Han Guan / AP)
Drones are seen in the sky forming the shape of a countdown clock by Star Island as Singapore awaits the countdown celebration at Marina Bay on December 31, 2019, in Singapore ( Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images)
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020 ( Photo: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images)
Sparks from fireworks spill from Sydney’s Harbour Bridge as thousands of people line the harbor during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020, in Sydney, Australia ( Photo: James D. Morgan / Getty Images)
Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2019 (Photo: Amr Alfiky / Reuters )
People celebrate New Year’s eve in front of the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, on December 31, 2019 ( Photo: Rajanish Kakade / AP)
Crowds watch and photograph a firework display around the the Arc de Triomphe as Paris welcomes in the New Year with thousands descending on the Champs Elysees to celebrate on January 1, 2019, in Paris, France ( Photo: Kiran Ridley / Getty )
F ireworks are seen on Copacabana beach during New Year’s Eve Celebration on January 1, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ( Photo: Wagner Meier / Getty)
Worshipers carry a “mikoshi” or portable shrine into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, on January 1, 2020 ( Photo: Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters )
