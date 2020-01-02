Fireworks, countdowns, and celebrations took place last night across the globe, as people bid farewell to the year 2019, and welcomed 2020. The first daybreak of the year brought some of those same revelers back out to take part in New Year’s Day swims, or to reflect on the past and offer prayers for the new year. Gathered below, images of some of the varied ways people ushered in the year 2020.

RelatedPosts Countries that Will Enter New Year 2020 First & Last