It’s not the best of times, it’s probably actually the worst of times… but awards season is awards season, so here we go. Starting today at 8:30 a.m. PST, the Television Academy will announce the nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

It has been a fraught Phase 1 of campaigning, with traditional FYC events canceled in the wake of widespread stay-at-home quarantine orders and the normal onslaught of promotional interviews moving entirely online. IndieWire will cover the announcement live, with repeated updates to the list of nominations below as they are announced.

It is difficult to ascertain how the last six months of shutdowns, protests, and divisive politics will impact this year’s nominations; while stalwart Emmy favorites like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” are still in the running, the halt to productions in Spring 2020 eliminated a number of contenders that would have otherwise debuted during the Emmy qualification year. (Sorry “Barry!” See you next year, if we’re not all dead by then!)

The nominations were announced this morning by host Leslie Jones, with assists from Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox. And the nominees are:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carrell “The Morning Show”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

The complete list of nominations can be found here. Final round voting for the Emmys begins August 21, 2020 and continues through 10 p.m. PST on August 31. The Creative Arts Emmys will take place in a virtual ceremony “over several nights” in September, according to the Television Academy; in prior years, they take place over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy ceremony. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air on ABC on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The exact format of the Primetime Emmy Awards has not yet been announced.