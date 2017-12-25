15 Recommendations for Christmas Dinner (or Brunch) in Jakarta

Skip the hassle at home and join the festivity in these spots so you will have more time rekindling the holiday spirit and less minding about burnt ham and soggy pies!

1. Sailendra, JW Marriott Jakarta



Featuring a culinary masterpiece of its award-winning restaurants, indulge in the variety of classic Christmas delicacies at Sailendra Restaurant such as roast turkey, glazed ham, mulled wine, roast brisket, and more priced at IDR 598,000++ per person for Christmas Eve and Christmas Brunch, or IDR 498,000++ per person for Christmas Dinner.

For more information, call 021 5798 8888.

JW Marriott Jakarta

Jalan DR Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav E.1.2 No. 1 & 2, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jakarta, DKI Jakarta 12950

Phone: (021) 57988888

2. ‘Nikkei’ Christmas at Henshin

Dine in jakarta’s hottest new restaurant of the year. Holiday meals are made with a twist and no less festive with a special five-course Nikkei set menu specially prepared by Chef Hajime Kasuga and his team for IDR 1,288,000++ per person. If you’re more into all you can eat fare, Seasonal Taste downstairs offers just as spectacular holiday items for IDR 588,000++.

For reservations and inquiries, call (021) 27887788.

THE WESTIN JAKARTA

Jl. HR Rasuna Said Kav C-22 Jakarta 12940 Indonesia

westin.com/jakarta

3. Kempinski Jakarta

Kempinski’s Signatures Restaurant invites you to hold your Christmas gathering with a sumptuous buffet of authentic Indonesian food and classic Western dishes in a whimsically decorated table setting. Take advantage of the various deals from BCA Platinum credit card to treat the family at prices that start from Rp 395,000++. Psst… kids below six years old dine for free!

You can also Head to Paulaner Brauhaus for a loud and lavish Christmas celebration. First, the live music performance; then the special brew of Paulaner Christmas Beer “Weinachtbier” with price at Rp 92,000++ (0.3 litre). Also, for only Rp 490,000++, you can have a two-course meal for two!

For reservations, contact 021-23583888 or reservation.jakarta@kempinski.com

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 1

Jakarta 10310, Indonesia

Phone: +62 21 2358 3800

4. Grand Cafe, Grand Hyatt Jakarta

This year, for the first time, the Grand Lobby will be transformed into a fascinating Christmas market complete with traditional wooden chalets, brimming with seasonal treats to enjoy.

A delicious feast fit for a king on Christmas Eve, with a traditional festive buffet at Grand Cafe Jakarta for IDR 728,000++ per person and IDR 368,000++ per child (6 to 12 years old; includes juices and teas). Christmas Day Brunch (25 December, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM) IDR 728,000++ per person and IDR 368,000++ per child (6 to 12 years old; includes juices and teas).

For reservations, call (021) 29921430.

5. Arts Cafe, Raffles Jakarta



As Raffles celebrates 130 years of festive tradition, take part in the celebrations and enjoy the nostalgic dishes of the season with your family and friends. Executive Chef Matias and his culinary brigade are bringing back classic favorites as well as signature dishes from Raffles all around the world.

Enjoy a 4-course menu with a choice of appetizers and main courses for IDR 450,000++ per person. (12-23 Dec) and Christmas Eve Dinner & Lunch Buffet: IDR 688,000++ per person with Christmas welcome drink, free flow iced tea and chilled juices.

For reservations, please call +61 21 2988 0888 or email bookus.jakarta@raffles.com

Raffles Jakarta

Ciputra World 1 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3 – 5

Jakarta 12940, Indonesia

T +62 21 29880888 M +62 817 603 2044

raffles.com

6. ALTO, Four Seasons Hotel, Jakarta

Create an unforgettable Christmas Eve Dinner with magnificent views of the city where guests are invited to experience the best Italian cuisine in Jakarta. Executive Chef Marco Riva and his team prepare to amaze and stimulate your palate with a special Italian 5 course meal, including his all time favorite, “The Fileto”. Complete the experience with the somelier’s recommended Bubbly’s and Wines.

For more information or reservation, please contact +6221 2277 1888 or www.fourseasons.com/jakarta

7. Warung Turki Sunday Brunch



Warung Turki has a special offering of Salt Crust Baked Turkey & Sultan Wood Oven Baked Turkey for Christmas Sunday Brunch. IDR 275.000+ (IDR 165.000++ for kids). Inclusive of Turkish Tea & Soft Drinks. Add IDR 250,000++ for Free Flow of Beer, Wine, Sparkling wine. For more information call 021 290 55 898 / 99

Warung Turki by Turkuaz

Jalan Kemang Raya No. 18A

Jakarta Selatan

Phone: 021 290 55 898 / 99

8. Gran Melia Jakarta

On Christmas eve and day, Cafe Gran Via signature live kitchen will be showing off the authentic Mongolian Grill Barbeque as well as the large selection of seafood on ice, including Freshly-shucked oysters, an exquisite array of popular Asian dishes, carving station with festive items such as Roast Christmas Turkey with walnut apple stuffing, maple glazed potatoes with cranberry sauce.

Santa Claus will also make a special appearance, bringing party favours and festive cheer for guests and the little ones. The Christmas buffet is priced at IDR 355,000++/person. For inquiries and reservations, please contact (021) 526 8080 ext 2337 & 2322

9. DoubleTree by Hilton Diponegoro, Jakarta

Presenting favorites from its award-winning restaurants, OPEN} Restaurant celebrates the cuisines from around the world and a live cooking flair, merriment flows with a live acoustic performance and Santa’s Photo booth on 24th and 25th December 2017. Spoil your families and your loved ones at the most awaited brunch priced at IDR 588.000++ per person in a splendid poolside restaurant, inclusive of pool access and kids activities on Christmas Day (additional IDR 198.000++ per person for a free flow of alcoholic beverages).

For additional information and reservations, call +62-21-3190 4433 or visit JakartaDiponegoro.DoubleTree.com or email jakartadiponegoro.info@hilton.com.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro

Jalan Pegangsaan Timur No 17, Cikini – Menteng, Jakarta Pusat, 10310

10. Jakarta Restaurant, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

Jakarta Restaurant’s Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, features fine selection of premium Caviar, an array of various Smoked Fish, Traditional Christmas Turkey, Roasted Certified Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Venison Saddle with spiced poached pears and all-time favorite Christmas dessert collection including Yule Log Cake and Flambé Christmas Pudding.

To set the Christmas atmosphere, live classical Christmas songs by a pianist will be playing throughout the evening. Price: Rp. 595,000++/adult (inclusive of free flow juices, iced tea and glühwein). Rp. 345.000++/child (up to 11 years old)

For more information about the room package, please contact our Reservation Team at 62-21 725-8181 ext. 6314/6315.

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

Jl. Brawijaya Raya No. 26, Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta 12160 – Indonesia

11. Keyaki Japanese Restaurant

You can gratify your Japanese taste buds in our award-winning Keyaki Japanese Restaurant. Discover our freshly raw and cooked Japanese cuisines from sushi, teppanyaki, robatayaki, tempura and many more with a special price of IDR 425,000++ per person for Christmas day lunch buffet. With a serene atmosphere, you will feel a sense of Japanese culinary heaven with your loved ones.

Call +62 21 29932888 for reservations or click here for more info.

Sari Pan Pacific Jakarta

Jalan M.H. Thamrin No.6 Jakarta 10340

Tel +62 21 2993 2888

panpacific.com

12. Ritz Carlton Mega Kuningan

Spread the excitement on Christmas Eve with a pleasant dining experience in Asia Restaurant ranging from Rp 638.000 ++ per person. Enjoy the sumptuous dinner menu with 5 set menus at Lobo Restaurant from IDR 888.000 ++ per person.

Christmas Day Brunch: from Rp 738.000 ++ per person

Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan

Jl . DR. Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung

Kav. E. 1.1 no.1, Mega Kuningan

13. Sofia at The Gunawarman

With its beautiful classical architecture, Sofia at The Gunawarman will make a gorgeous backdrop for your Christmas dinner. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoy an all day* Christmas Roast Buffet for 550,000++ per person & 225,000++ per child, Serenaded by Live Christmas Carol by Carol Voice on Christmas’ Eve & Christmas Jazz by Yarra Rai on Christmas Day.

For RSVP & inquries, please contact M+62813 9460 5349 or P+6221 2277 0007

*Lunch: 11.00 – 15.00 Dinner: 18.00 – 23.00



Jl. Gunawarman No.3, RT.6/RW.3, Jakarta

http://www.thegunawarman.com/restaurants-and-bar/

14. Shangri-La Jakarta

The hotel’s famous SATOO will serve classic festive creations at such as Roast Whole Turkey with Chestnut stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Giblet Gravy, Beef Wellington, Roasted Beef Prime Rib, Singaporean Chili Crab, Prawn, English Pudding and Mince Pies. While their Italian Restaurant Rosso, Italian Chef Gianfranco Pirrone will present Italian set-menu that consists of: Marinated Beef Carpaccio with Raspberry Reduction, Mixed Seafood Soup with Lombok Lobster Dumpling, Homemade Tagliolini with Pumpkin and Shrimp, and many more.

For more information and to make reservations, guests may call (021) 2922 9999, send an email to fbreservation.slj@shangri-la.com for restaurants, reservations.slj@shangrila.com for room package or access the website at http://www.shangri-la.com/jakarta/

15. Pasola at Ritz Carlton Pacific Place

‘Tis the season to try new things: Pasola is the revamped new all-day dining restaurant featuring International cuisines that celebrate the local farmers and food artisans of Indonesia. For Christmas Eve Dinner, you can find decadent menu the likes of duck confit salad, halibut barley wellington, crispy pork belly with spiced apple sauce, and exotic desserts like kecombrang berry custard trifle, priced at Rp. 598,000++ per person and Rp. 268,000++ per person.

A more extravagant spread can be enjoyed on Christmas Day (12 pm-3pm), with cured duck ham, turkey, red wine potted beef, and many ,more. Priced at Rp. 658,000++ per person and Rp. 268,000++ per child under 12 years old.

For more information and reservations, call 021-2550 1993 or email to rc.jktrt.hostess@ritzcarlton.com

Ritz Carlton Jakarta Pacific Place

Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), Jl. Jendral Sudirman, Jakarta