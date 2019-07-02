Defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno, along with West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, are included in a list of 15 potential candidates who may contest the 2024 election, which the Indonesian Survey Circle, or LSI, released on Tuesday.

The list is divided into four categories and includes unknown figures who may yet emerge over the next four to five years.

Rully Akbar, a researcher at the LSI, said the other three categories include popular figures who are either political leaders, heads of regional governments, central government officials, professionals, prominent figures in the private sector, or leaders of mass organizations, such as former President Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid, for example.

“There are still many names from other sources who may have potential as presidential candidates,” Rully said.

Who Are They?

Regional Government Figures

Ridwan Kamil, governor of West Java Anies Baswedan, governor of Jakarta Ganjar Pranowo, governor of Central Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, governor of East Java

Prominent Political Figures

Prabowo Subianto, chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Sandiaga Uno, member of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of Golkar Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, senior member of the Democratic Party Puan Maharani, senior member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Muhaimin Iskandar, chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB)

Bureaucrats/Central Government Officials

Sri Mulyani, finance minister Budi Gunawan, head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Tito Karnavian, chief of the National Police Gatot Nurmantyo, former commander of the Indonesian Military (TNI)

Mr./Ms. X (a figure who may not yet be on the radar, but who may potentially run for president).