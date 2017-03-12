“Video is a powerful tool to communicate. Creators for Change amplifies the voices of role models [creators] who tackle difficult social issues such as hate speech, xenophobia and extremism on their YouTube channels,” he said.

The program has selected Cameo Project, a group of Indonesian YouTubers who produce educational content, as the ambassador for Creators for Change.

“We’re very pleased to have been selected as the ambassador for Creators for Change. We hope we can continue to spread positive ideas with our content,” one of the members of Cameo Project, Herman Josis Mokalu, said.

Cameo Project will join forces with Maarif Institute and Habibie Center to hold seminars and discussions in 10 cities across Indonesia including Bandung (West Java), Surabaya (East Java), Pontianak (West Kalimantan), Bogor (West Java) and Surakarta (Central Java) this month.

YouTube Pop-Up Space Jakarta has so far served as a temporary space for creators to explore their creativity and skills. Keusgen said this year’s program is going to be bigger.

“We are going to add more production rooms, from 9 last year to 14 this year, and we will have more than 700 content creators participating,” he said.

YouTube Pop-Up Space Jakarta runs until March 11.