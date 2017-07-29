Yogyakarta will host the Let’s Colour Wallas of Connection project initiated by AkzoNobel, MasterPeace Indonesia and the Indonesian Arts Institute (ISI).

“Yogyakarta has been chosen for its cultural heritage which is significant and important to Indonesian cultural diversity,” PT ICI Paints Indonesia (AkzoNobe) president director Jun de Dios in the opening of the event today.

Jun said that the program is aimed at revitalizing cities across the globe with artistic and colorful paintings. The initiative was first launched in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in March to inspire and inject energy to world cities and make them more comfortable to live in.

“By the power of colors, creativity and involvement of hundreds of participants, we encourage Yogyakartans to transform walls into attractions for people,” he said.

The event, which will feature 500 ISI students, will mainly be held in Jalan Beji, Pakualaman, Sambilegi area and Soboman, Yogyakarta.

Mural will be painted onto a total of 750-meter wall adopting the theme ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’ (the national motto Unity in Diversity). “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika has been chosen as the main theme because it is Indonesia’s motto that reflects the country’s unique characteristics,” Andreas Jonathan of MasterPeace Indonesia said.

Andreas believes that the power of mural with such a theme will re-enforce the spirit of unity and nationalism among Indonesians. The mission, he said, is relevant to Indonesia’s current challenge of preserving diversity and unity.