World Bank Studies to Help Indonesia Boost Tourism, Tackle Poverty in Coastal Areas

“We want to make sure that no one damages the lake. If the water quality is poor, tourists will stop coming,” Luhut said.

Lake Toba is one of Indonesia’s new top ten priority destinations — also known as Ten New Balis — which the government has been promoting heavily.

During a meeting with the World Bank’s country director, Rodrigo Chavez, on Friday, the minister also discussed the state of tourism in Bali — still Indonesia’s most popular tourist island — and ways to reduce poverty in the country’s coastal areas.

Luhut and Chavez discussed whether the so-called Island of the Gods will soon need a new airport.

Chavez also delivered a preliminary report on poverty in Indonesia’s coastal areas during the meeting.

“There is a lot of poverty there, which is something we must tackle. This is especially so on the southern coast of Java,” Luhut said.

According to the minister, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had ordered the studies several months ago. The final reports will be completed by the World Bank in a few weeks.