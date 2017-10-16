Wiranto: Protect Indonesia from Radical Groups

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto warned that there will be a rise in political tension during the upcoming regional elections and the Presidential election. He also said radical groups might the situation to push their agendas.

“Be extra cautious, don’t be provoked by radical groups,” said Wiranto in Jakarta today.

Wiranto explained that the rise in political tension during an election cannot be avoided considering that each and every candidate will promote their political agendas in order to win votes. These actions are unworthy of praise sometimes cannot be controlled which can lead to hatred, suspicion, and conflicts among voters.

Wiranto called on the public to maintain peace and order during an election season. He also warned candidates to wisely participate in the political contention and avoid the situation where it would be used by radical groups to divide the nation.

“The regional elections and the presidential election are a noble democratic process since we are voting for future leaders, either nationally or locally,” said Wiranto.

Wiranto revealed that the government will continue to observe and meticulously escort the democratic process so that it would not cross any lines.