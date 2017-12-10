Widodo Contacts Abbas over US Decision

Yogyakarta   —   President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm Indonesia`s position against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.

“Yesterday, I tried twice, and thank God, I have spoken to Abbas. I reiterated Indonesia`s position with regard to US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he stated, on the sidelines of his inspection on the progress of reconstruction of a pedestrian bridge recently damaged by floods in Bonjing, Gunung Kidul district, Yogyakarta, on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has noted that he would soon move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following his decision to recognize the city as the capital of Israel.

“I conveyed Indonesia`s objection over US decision, which is against all United Nations resolutions on Palestine,” Jokowi remarked.

He added that Trump`s plan would threaten peace process that has long been developed.

“Secondly, Indonesia has invited all countries to unite to support Palestine,” he assured.

Thirdly, Indonesia will also ask other countries to not follow the US to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

“Finally, Indonesia will always be with the people of Palestine,” he revealed.

Jokowi pointed out that Abbas had expressed appreciation to what the president had conveyed.

“He appreciated what we have done and our consistency from first president Soekarno until now,” he remarked.

He stated that he would also convey the country`s stance towards the development at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Turkey from Dec 12 to 14.

“Well, perhaps, we will give additional words (to the statement), but what I have conveyed to Abbas has been very clear,” Jokowi reiterated.

 

 

