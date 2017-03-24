A chilling message has been delivered to europe by Islamic State (ISIS) as footage of a jihadi wandering towards a belgian train station has been released – along with the caption ‘we are still here’.
“At the beginning of the video they are showing where they are,” professor of Criminology, Law and Society at George Mason University, and former Counterterrorism Police Chief Ahmet Yayla said.
“They did not include the destination – but they said we are here and and we are going to attack.
“It has happened in the past with videos going up before an attack and I believe it is a plausible threat.
“The music in the background is the same which was used in the video before the attack on the Reina nightclub.
“There was a video of the attacker which was called ‘soon, soon’ which warned of an attack in Turkey.”
In 2016, a plan to attack Antwerp Station was thwarted when terror suspects who planned to drop three bags of explosives at the station were arrested.
“Their main focus is carrying out attacks in Europe – they consider the west their arch enemy.
“When ISIS carries out an attack in Europe it gives them what they think is positive feedback and feeds the propaganda machine for them.
“One attack in the west is worth more than ten attacks in Syria and Iraq for them.”
Some may suggest the videos are fake – but Mr Yayla said the account they come from is one which has delivered genuine messages.
The account which the video was seen on was the same which carried footage of Reina nightclub attacker, Abdulkadir Masharipov.
Islamic State thugs are known for posting videos online before carrying out terror attacks, pledging allegiance to the terror group.
Anis Amri who drove a lorry into a Christmas Market in Berlin, in December, filmed himself on a bridge which appears to be in Europe, before carrying out the deadly attack.
ISIS use social media as a deadly weapon as they have adopted it as a recruiting tool and propaganda spreading machine.