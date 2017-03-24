A chilling message has been delivered to europe by Islamic State (ISIS) as footage of a jihadi wandering towards a belgian train station has been released – along with the caption ‘we are still here’.

In the video an unidentified person wanders around Belgium, pointing his camera towards the station with Islamic music playing in the background.Initial examination of the footage shows the building is Antwerp Central Station in the city of Antwerp, around 45km from Brussels.The shocking clip was uncovered by a terror expert who has been monitoring online activity by depraved Daesh.

“At the beginning of the video they are showing where they are,” professor of Criminology, Law and Society at George Mason University, and former Counterterrorism Police Chief Ahmet Yayla said.

“They did not include the destination – but they said we are here and and we are going to attack.

“It has happened in the past with videos going up before an attack and I believe it is a plausible threat.

“The music in the background is the same which was used in the video before the attack on the Reina nightclub.

“There was a video of the attacker which was called ‘soon, soon’ which warned of an attack in Turkey.”

In 2016, a plan to attack Antwerp Station was thwarted when terror suspects who planned to drop three bags of explosives at the station were arrested.