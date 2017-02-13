The Jakarta Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has reminded all Polling Station Working Committees (KPPS) to keep the polling stations free from any campaign attributes, including those worn by voters, on election day on Feb. 15.

“On voting day, there should not be any campaign attributes around or inside the polling stations,” Bawaslu Jakarta commissioner M. Jufri told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

He added that the election staff members who will monitor the election as well as the voters have been instructed not to wear campaign attributes, including images of the candidates, their ballot numbers or campaign slogans, inside the polling stations.

Should there be supervisors and voters who wear campaign attributes, a Bawaslu supervisor would instruct them to remove it, Jufri said.

“The supervisor could also ask the voters who use campaign attributes at polling stations to go home and change their clothes before casting their ballots,” he added.