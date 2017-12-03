Visiting Disaster Locations, AHY: Not Politics, Purely Humanitarian Affair

BANTUL — Related to his visit to several disaster areas in Yogyakarta Special Region, Democratic Party cadre Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) confirmed that the activity is purely a humanitarian affair and has nothing to do with political interests.

“It has nothing to do with politics, it is purely a humanitarian affair,” AHY said after visiting flood and landslide victims at Kebonagung Village Hall, Bantul Regency, on Saturday (12/2/2017).

When asked about the growing news that the first son of the sixth President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was offered by President Joko Widodo to become Minister of Social Affairs, AHY also denied it.

“Nothing, nothing at all,” said the former governor candidate of Jakarta.

On that occasion, AHY who came with Roy Suryo provided logistical assistance for the victims of floods and landslides due to heavy rain and strong winds caused by Tropical Cyclone Cempaka on Tuesday (11/28).

“I came to Bantul to visit some of the flood victims and I went to a refugee post in Kebonagung to help but it is not much, but more important for me is the togetherness and concern of us all,” he said.

The husband of Annisa Pohan also added that he was delighted to visit the flood site to raise the morale and spirit of the people affected by the floods directly. “I also entrust the message that they keep up the spirit and struggle,” he said.

AHY also narrated previously he visited Wonogiri, Central Java to see the conditions and provide assistance, because at least there are about 1,000 refugees in a place because their homes affected by the disaster.

“In Gunung Kidul there is a destroyed bridge, which is one of access to connect one location to another. There are 400 families who cannot do activities well including children cannot go to school because the only bridge is destroyed,” he said.

On that occasion, AHY also gave appreciation to emergency response by disaster related parties such as local government, police, Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Disaster Response Cadets (Tagana), Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and Public Health Center (Puskesmas).

“This is strength because our togetherness in the field will be solid in an effort to reduce the difficulty or burden for the affected people,” said AHY.