“Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who is recovering from injuries sustained during Fitzgerald’s June 17 collision with the merchant vessel ACX Crystal was relieved temporarily,” the US Navy Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

None of the investigations has apportioned blame for the accident, or explained how an advanced US warship with sophisticated radars and trained lookouts sailing in clear, albeit dark, conditions was struck by a vessel more than three times its size.

In the first detailed account from one of those directly involved in the collision, the cargo ship’s captain, in a report seen by Reuters, said the ACX Crystal signaled the Fitzgerald with flashing lights about 10 minutes before the collision, but that it did not respond or alter course.

The US Navy has said it would not comment until the investigations were complete.

The Fitzgerald is in dry dock at its home port in Yokosuka, Japan. Engineers are undertaking temporary repairs and will assess whether the damaged vessel can sail back to the United States.