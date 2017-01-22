The team is conducting the search on both land and sea.

The two are believed to have escaped at around 2.00 p.m. because they were last seen performing the noon prayer at the prison mosque.

Security personnel have scanned surveillance camera footage recorded between 1.20 p.m. and 4.00 p.m., but found no signs of the two men.

Officials have also distributed photos and other details of the escapees in the hope that members of the public may identify them.

“Hopefully, we can find them soon,” Abdul said.

One of the men, M. Husein, hails from Punti Matangkuli village in Matangkuli district, Aceh. He was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for his involvement in the drug trade.

Fellow escapee Syarjani Abdullah used to reside in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta, before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a similar offense.