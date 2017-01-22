Two convicted drug offenders reportedly escaped from Batu Prison on Nusakambangan Island in Cilacap, Central Java, on Saturday afternoon (21/01).
Batu Prison warden Abdul Aris confirmed the incident and said a joint team is currently searching for the two, identified as 43-year-old M. Husein and 40-year-old Syarjani Abdullah.
“Beside the prison wardens, the search also involves the Cilacap Police, Cilacap Military District Command, local Navy base, Kopassus [Special Forces Command] and local residents,” Abdul said.
The team is conducting the search on both land and sea.
The two are believed to have escaped at around 2.00 p.m. because they were last seen performing the noon prayer at the prison mosque.
Security personnel have scanned surveillance camera footage recorded between 1.20 p.m. and 4.00 p.m., but found no signs of the two men.
Officials have also distributed photos and other details of the escapees in the hope that members of the public may identify them.
“Hopefully, we can find them soon,” Abdul said.
One of the men, M. Husein, hails from Punti Matangkuli village in Matangkuli district, Aceh. He was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for his involvement in the drug trade.
Fellow escapee Syarjani Abdullah used to reside in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta, before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a similar offense.