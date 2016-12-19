U.S. president-elect Donald Trump blamed Monday’s multiple terrorist attacks on radical Islamic terrorism, calling the deadly day a wake-up call for the world and vowing to destroy the Islamic State.

“Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!” he tweeted.

He also put a more-detailed statement blaming the Berlin attacks on Islamism and noting the symbolism of an attack on a Christian-holiday celebration.

“Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday. ISIS and other Islamic terrorists continuously slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad,” Mr. Trump said in the statement.

He went on to say that “these terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.”

Mr. Trump made repeated hay during the presidential campaign about the Obama administration’s reluctance to use any form of the word “Islam” in relation to terrorist attacks.