The State Department’s entire senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.
Patrick Kennedy, the agency’s undersecretary for management who had served in the role for nine years, resigned unexpectedly along with three of his top officials
Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, resigned as well, the report said.
All of them served under both Democratic and Republican administrations. They join a number of other officials who have departed since President Trump took office last week.
“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry.
“Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”
“I’ll be filing cloture on secretary of State nominee Tillerson, which will ripen next week,” McConnell told reporters during a weekly press conference.