Donald Trump’s presidency is likely to create bigger uncertainty for the European Union than Britain’s decision to leave the bloc, Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday (20/01).

“Brexit has introduced uncertainty. I think the change of administration in the US has introduced an even bigger piece of uncertainty for the European Union,” Hammond said in a panel discussion about the EU in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Hammond, a former foreign minister, said EU countries varied widely in how big a security threat they saw from Russia.