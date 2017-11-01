Truck Terror in New York Kills 8

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured after a pick-up truck driver rammed his vehicle to cyclists and pedestrians in New York City, USA, before he was shot dead by police.

“The incident on Tuesday evening was an act of terror perpetrated by a coward against innocent people,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference.

Police said that a 29-year-old man rented a pickup truck and drove it on a crowded bike lane on the West Side of Lower Manhattan at 15:05 local time.

“He rammed his truck onto a number of people there,” he said.

Then, the pickup truck hit a bus, injuring at least two children and two adults. After the collision, the truck driver got out of his vehicle and held up two toy guns, which was when the police shot him.

“The suspect was shot in the abdomen and was rushed to the nearest hospital,” New York police officer James O’Neill said at a press conference.

The police identified the driver as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipovm from Granada Boulverad.