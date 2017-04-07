A truck was driven into a department store in an “attack” in the center of Stockholm Friday, causing deaths and injuries.

Pictures from the scene showed a truck plowed into the side of the Ahlens department store in the city’s downtown area. Eyewitnesses described panic as smoke from the crash filled the building.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said everything indicated the incident was an act of terrorism, according to Reuters quoting the TT News Agency, Sweden’s national wire service.

Swedish radio said three people have been killed and Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots have been fired — although police would not confirm either of these details.

Eyewitness Maria Nathalie was in the department store at the time of the incident.

“People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started,” she told NBC News. “And when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke and there was someone who helped us get out on the other side of the building.”

The incident comes two weeks after a man rammed a car through crowds in London and killed four civilians before stabbing to death a police officer.