A cargo plane owned by Jakarta-based cargo airline Tri MG Asia Airlines skidded off the runway at Wamena Airport in Papua on Tuesday afternoon (18/07), sliding toward the airport’s perimeter fence, nearly crashing into residential houses, a transportation ministry spokesman said.
The Boeing 737-301SF aircraft from Timika bounced on landing and veered off the runway, Transportation Ministry spokesman J.A. Barata said.
A report from Antara news agency said one of the plane’s tires fell off and was found about 100 meters from its body.
The incident forced the ministry to shut the airport for a few hours.
Papua Police spokesman Chief Comr. Ahmad M. Kamal said there were no casualties in the incident.
The plane went through a similar accident in April, when it tipped on its tail, also at Wamena Airport, according to Aviation Safety Network, which provides information on airline accidents and safety issues.