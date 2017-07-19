A cargo plane owned by Jakarta-based cargo airline Tri MG Asia Airlines skidded off the runway at Wamena Airport in Papua on Tuesday afternoon (18/07), sliding toward the airport’s perimeter fence, nearly crashing into residential houses, a transportation ministry spokesman said.

The Boeing 737-301SF aircraft from Timika bounced on landing and veered off the runway, Transportation Ministry spokesman J.A. Barata said.

A report from Antara news agency said one of the plane’s tires fell off and was found about 100 meters from its body.