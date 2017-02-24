City-owned bus operator Transjakarta has opened a new city tour route using double-decker buses. The tour will travel from City Hall to Kalijodo in Penjaringan, North Jakarta.

Tempo.co reported that the new route aimed to accommodate local residents who wanted to visit Kalijodo’s new green open area and child-friendly integrated public space (RPTRA).

Transjakarta director Budi Kaliwono said three double-decker buses would be operated every day to cater to the free-of-charge service.

The buses are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The company hopes that the new route will encourage Jakartans to use the public facilities at Kalijodo.

Kalijodo used to be Jakarta’s oldest and largest red-light district.

Under the current city administration, the area has been transformed into a green space and RPTRA with a wide array of facilities, including jogging and bicycle tracks, a skate park, an amphitheater, toilets and outdoor fitness facilities.