Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that toll road operators would provide discounts to drivers who used electronic or cashless payment during the mass exodus for the upcoming Idul Fitri holiday.

“The Toll Road [Operator] Association wants to give public service in terms of [a reduction of] fares,” Basuki said Thursday.

Publicly listed toll road operator Jasa Marga, one of the committed operators, plans to cut its toll fees by 20 percent from June 22 to June 26 and June 30 to July 2 and this will apply in 15 sections it operates, including Jakarta-Tangerang, Banten and Purwakarta-Bandung-Cileunyi, West Java.

Other toll road operators, such as Lintas Marga Sedaya (LMS), Marga Mandala Sakti (MMS) and Marga Harjaya Infrastruktur (MAHI), will provide a 10 percent discount over the same period for various toll road sections including Cikopo-Palimanan, West Java; Tangerang-Merak, Banten and Kertosono-Mojokerto, East Java.