The Ministry of Tourism is active in promoting Indonesia in Europe, also through cuisine, as it held cooking classes in Frankfurt, Germany, at the end of May.

The ministry’s deputy for overseas tourism development I Gde Pitana, accompanied by Nia Niscaya of the European, Middle Eastern, US and African markets department, said on Friday (15/06) the cooking classes were held in cooperation with Qatar Airways.

“A presentation delivered by Visit Indonesia tourism officer Dorothea Hohn went smoothly and attracted attention in Frankfurt. Participants had no prior experience with Indonesian food and how to cook or serve it,” Pitana said.