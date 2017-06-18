The Ministry of Tourism is active in promoting Indonesia in Europe, also through cuisine, as it held cooking classes in Frankfurt, Germany, at the end of May.
The ministry’s deputy for overseas tourism development I Gde Pitana, accompanied by Nia Niscaya of the European, Middle Eastern, US and African markets department, said on Friday (15/06) the cooking classes were held in cooperation with Qatar Airways.
“A presentation delivered by Visit Indonesia tourism officer Dorothea Hohn went smoothly and attracted attention in Frankfurt. Participants had no prior experience with Indonesian food and how to cook or serve it,” Pitana said.
Nia said 20 German tour operators participated in the cooking class.
“During the presentation, the participants remained very formal and focused on its content. The atmosphere immediately became more relaxed once they put on their aprons,” Nia said.
The classical Indonesian dishes presented included soto ayam chicken soup, beef satay, gado-gado salad (vegetables with peanut sauce), rujak salad (fruits with sweet and spicy dressing) and mango sorbet.
“While cooking, the participants also talked and asked about Indonesia, the meanings and symbols of particular dishes, their origins,” Nia added.
Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said Indonesia is heading towards becoming the world’s favorite culinary tourism destination, thanks to promotional efforts abroad and with rendang being regarded one the world’s tastiest dishes.