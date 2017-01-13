These regions not only form Indonesia’s front line but also have high potentials to grow as motors of economic growth.

“I want TNI personnel to be distributed in accordance with the changes in our national development paradigm, which is no longer Java-centric, but Indonesia-centric,” the president added.

The government, according to Jokowi, will focus on accelerating the development of border areas, the eastern parts of Indonesia and its outermost islands.

Even distribution of development will counter regional gaps, especially between the western and eastern sides of the country, the president added.

“The outermost areas, such as the Natuna Islands, the Miangas Islands, Biak-Merauke, Rote Island and its surrounding areas, will develop into new economic centers,” Jokowi said.

He also urged the military to design a future warfare strategy based on Indonesia’s geographical character as an archipelago.

“The people need to feel the presence of the state, it will make them proud to be Indonesian.”