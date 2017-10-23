Three Small Tornadoes Hit Jakarta, No Casualties Reported

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, or BNPB, reported three small tornadoes had hit the Thousand Islands — a string of islands off the north coast of Jakarta — on Monday (23/10). No casualties were reported, but residents of the area are told to brace themselves for more inclement weather.

BPNP Chief Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Indonesia is entering pancaroba, or the transitional season from dry to rainy season, when weather can be more than unpredictable. But Sutopo also noted that the tornadoes could have been caused by climate change.

“Three almost simultaneous [small] tornadoes… are rare. This indicates we’re experiencing climate change as a result of environmental destruction,” Sutopo said in a statement.