Three Abusive Taman Safari Visitors Reported to Police

Conservation park Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, West Java, has officially reported three visitors who were seen in a viral video giving a hippopotamus and a deer red wine to the police.

Two security officers of the park reported the animal abuse to the Bogor Police on Thursday evening, under Article 302 of the Criminal Code on animal abuse.

The article stipulates that those found to have intentionally harmed an animal face a maximum of three months in jail.

“We learned of the incident at 5 p.m. [on Tuesday] after seeing the footage on the Instagram account @alyccaaa,” one of the officers, M. Umar, was quoted by tempo.co as saying. He also claimed to have searched for the perpetrators within the park after seeing the video, but to no avail.

Instagram accounts @alyccaaa and @philipbiondi uploaded the video to their Instagram stories. Their accounts have 18.6k and 229 followers, respectively.

In the video clip, they are seen luring a deer to their car using a carrot and dangling the carrot above the animal before pouring red wine into its mouth, while in another clip a man is seen spitting out a mouthful of red wine into a hippopotamus’ open mouth.