The Police Officers That Got Assigned at the KPK

Roland is waiting to be placed on a new assignment because he has already finished his studies at the National Police Staff and Leadership School for Mid-Ranking Officers last year. Harun, meanwhile, is still studying at the Staff and Leadership School in Bandung, West Java. Harun began the course when classes for matriculating students had already begun. “Due to limited space,” said Brig. Gen. Rikwanto, a spokesman for National Police Headquarters, last week.

Those two police officers graduated from the Police Academy in 2001. They both were assigned as investigators to the KPK in 2009. The only difference is that Roland continued his undergraduate education at the 48th group of students at the Police Science University (PTIK). He also studied for a Master¡¯s degree in Australia.

There were 45 students in that 48th group of PTIK. They formed an internet community where they discuss their careers and work. “That community exists, but it has not been active for a long time,” said Snr. Adj. Comsr. J.P. Sinaga, a fellow graduate of Roland, last week. Sinaga is currently assigned to the PTIK.

While on assignment at the KPK, Roland and Harun worked on many major cases. Harun, for instance, handled the investigation into corruption in the Integrated Radio Communication System project at the Ministry of Forestry, in which businessman Anggoro Widjojo was a suspect. He was also involved in the operation to bring in Anggoro, who was arrested in Shenzhen, China, on January 29, 2014, after years of being a fugitive.

Harun and Roland worked with some other investigators led by task force chairman Hendri N. Christian, in a case of the bribing of former Constitutional Court judge Patrialis Akbar. Their investigative work resulted in Patrialis being sentenced to eight years imprisonment. It was felt that Patrialis was proven to have received bribe money from beef importer Basuki Hariman.

KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah verified that the two are senior investigators at the KPK. After nine years on duty investigating corruption cases at the KPK, the two were recalled to the police force. They were not registered as permanent KPK employees in 2012.

At that time, there was much discussion about the investigation into corruption involving driving license test equipment at the National Police Traffic Corps. It was this case which resulted in both the former Chief and Deputy Chief of the Traffic Corps, Insp. Gen. Djoko Susilo and Brig. Gen. Didik Purnomo, repectively, being convicted and imprisoned. When this case was being investigated, several police investigators left the KPK, while some stayed on. Roland and Harun were among the latter.