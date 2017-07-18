The government also asked to be given authority to flag suspicious accounts or channels on Telegram and demand the messaging service to work with the government to improve its content filtering.

“We don’t want to spy on the Indonesian people but we need to monitor those who intend to compromise security in this country,” Semuel told reporters.

But despite conceding people might use their app to spread radical teachings, Telegram is unlikely to allow the government to access its data, especially since its main claim to fame is privacy.

“Many other governments have asked for a back channel access into the [Telegram] application; they’ve all been flatly refused,” Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC) Director Veryan Khan told the Jakarta Globe.

She added that TRAC has seen a lot of online chatter about the Telegram ban from Indonesian Islamic State (IS) sympathizers who are now worried they may lose access to IS propaganda or communication access with like-minded IS supporters in East Asia.

The Indonesian government has already blocked access to Telegram’s web version — the application is still working — due to concerns it was being used to send large files — up to 1.5 gigabytes — containing radical and terrorist propaganda.

By Monday, tips and tricks on how to circumvent the block had already spread among IS supporters. “Indonesian Telegram channels are full of instructions on using VPN [Virtual Private Network] to access Telegram after a government ban,” Khan said.