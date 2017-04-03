Indonesian Tax Office on Friday (31/03) launched a new platform to pay tax developed by an in-house team at the Directorate General of Taxes that will include a smart card to store taxpayers’ details.
“At the moment we have to deal with taxpayers who often carry several different identification cards, making it especially hard for us to be consistent,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the launch of the new platform.
The new system, to be called Kartin1, will allow various information — from ID card number, tax number, passport details to health insurance details — to be stored in a card which can be read using a near field communication add-on.
A prototype of the card will be made available to the public in July. Initially, the tax office will manage the system while BPJS Ketenagakerjaan will issue the card.
The tax office dropped a plan to issue an upgraded version of the old tax identification card (NPWP) and instead decided to work on the new smart card.
“We want to be a prudent government,” Iwan Djuniardi, the director for information and communication technology transformation at the Tax Office, told reporters.
He added that the Kartin1 card may have different designs in the future but the system will remain the same.
Every Kartin1 card will feature four layers of protection: a pin number, encryption, a digital certificate and biometric technology.