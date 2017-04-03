Indonesian Tax Office on Friday (31/03) launched a new platform to pay tax developed by an in-house team at the Directorate General of Taxes that will include a smart card to store taxpayers’ details.

“At the moment we have to deal with taxpayers who often carry several different identification cards, making it especially hard for us to be consistent,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the launch of the new platform.

The new system, to be called Kartin1, will allow various information — from ID card number, tax number, passport details to health insurance details — to be stored in a card which can be read using a near field communication add-on.