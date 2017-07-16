Wawan Gunawan, assistant deputy for cultural tourism at the ministry, said the event also aims to promote the Wonderful Indonesia marketing campaign and to push provincial administrations to develop religious houses of worship and other sites to draw more tourists.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said religious events are a great way to boost tourism to the area.

“Banten is very strategic as a destination for religious tourism as the city is well known as a city full of Islamic boarding schools. It also has many religious historical sites, such as the Banten Old Mosque, and is home to several religious figures, like Sultan Maulana Hasanuddin and Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa,” Arief said.