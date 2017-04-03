St Petersburg Metro Explosions: 10 Dead and 50 Injured After After Bombs Filled with Shrapnel Explode on Russian Subway System

Horrific images from the bomb scene at Sennaya Ploshchad station show bloodied commuters lay on a platform after explosion

Ten people have reportedly been killed after a bomb blast on the metro system in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Horrific images from the scene show bloodied commuters lay on a platform after the blast between the stations of the Institute of Technology and Sennaya Ploshchad.

Eyewitnesses say an explosion took place amid reports of bombings.

A total of 50 people are also thought to be injured, including children.

It is thought the explosions were caused by bombs filled with shrapnel.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the city holding a meeting with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The blast happened at 2.30pm local time on the blue line of the underground system.

Speaking to Russian news site Paper, one eyewitness called Pauline said: “The explosion occurred between the stations Sennaya and Institute of Technology.

“There was a deafening bang, then the sharp smell of smoke. We immediately went to the end of the car, formed a crush.”

Speaking to Life News, one witness said: “People were bleeding, their hair burned.

“We were told to move to the exit. People just fled.

“My girlfriend was in the next car that exploded. When she came out, she saw that people were mutilated.”

“One eyewitness wrote on Twitter: “I was riding down the escalator and suddenly an explosive wave from below, echoing from the tunnel. The station is evacuated. ”

Maxim Liksutov, Moscow’s deputy mayor, told Interfax that authorities were tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.

The agency that runs the subway said several stations in the northern Russian city were closed and that an evacuation was under way.

Social media users posted photographs and video from a subway station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor outside a train with a mangled door.

Frantic commuters reached into doors and windows, trying to see if anyone was there and shouting: “Call an ambulance!”