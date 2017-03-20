reason suspect Sri Bintang Pamungkas was released on bail on Wednesday after being detained over treason charges.

“Yes, [he was released] yesterday,” Sri Bintang Pamungkas wife Ernalia told Tempo in a phone interview on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Sri Bintang’s defense lawyer has also confirmed the news.

However, Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono did not give details on Sri Bintang’s release.

“I can yet explain it. I have to ask the investigators first,” he noted.

Sri Bintang was arrested and detained over treason charges on December 2, 2016. He was nabbed alongside seven fellow activists.

He was the only individual ended up being detained following the arrests. Having failed in his previous bail attempts, Sri Bintang has eventually been released.