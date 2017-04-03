Disputes erupted ahead of a plenary meeting of regional councilors in Jakarta on Monday (03/04) over the legitimacy of the council’s leadership following a recent court ruling.

Last month, the Supreme Court revoked a Regional Representatives Council (DPD) regulation from January that tried to extend leadership terms to five years. The Supreme Court ruling reinstated two and half year terms for council heads.

Monday’s meeting was set to discuss that ruling, which has since divided regional councilors, and altercations subsequently erupted ahead of the meeting over who should lead.