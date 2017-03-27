Based on the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Palembang by South Sumatra Regional Police last Thursday, National Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian suspects the province can be set an arsenal stockpile for terrorist networks in Indonesia.

According to Tito, the regional police have been monitoring the progress of terrorism cases handled in the jurisdiction and finding the allegations the province has been set into arsenal stockpile for terrorists.

“The allegations of arsenal stockpile are based on the findings in many areas of the province where homemade firearms or kecepek were produced in a home industry,” said Tito here recently.

The rising number of production houses for the homemade weapons has been used as an opportunity for the terrorist network to supply ammunition. Nevertheless, Tito explained South Sumatra Regional Police and Densus 88 have been working to break the chain of ammunition supply. In fact, they also arrested a homemade firearm supplier.

“We’ve caught him and cut off the supply.” Tito revealed the supply is a new movement among terrorist networks. Tito also acknowledged there is a supply that has been successfully sent to Java.