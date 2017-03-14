Indonesia’s coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Wiranto said that rising radicalism and terrorism are problems that Indonesia and Singapore should prioritise and work together to fight.

Former armed forces general Mr Wiranto made the statement after meeting Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean in Jakarta, ahead of the opening of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Business Summit in Jakarta on Monday (March 6), where leaders and senior officials from the 21 member countries are meeting.

Mr Wiranto praised the good relations enjoyed by Singapore and Indonesia that are focused on mutual benefits.

“Our relations must be marked with how we jointly fight terrorism and radicalism that are growing,” Mr Wiranto said in a statement, pointing out that Indonesia and Singapore have common enemies and common conditions.

The statement said that Mr Wiranto and Mr Teo also discussed efforts to counter cyber crime. Mr Wiranto mentioned that Indonesia recently established a national cyber body that will soon be operational.

Singapore already has a national cyber body and therefore both countries should cooperate and share experience, Mr Wiranto said.

Indonesia has cyber crime departments within its police force, state intelligence unit and defence ministry, but they operate separately. The newly established cyber body will be the coordinating agency for all the cyber crime fighting functions.

Mr Wiranto and Mr Teo also discussed the role of Indonesia and Singapore to help resolve territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Both leaders agreed to encourage a peaceful resolution.

Mr Teo was later hosted to lunch by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, as well as met with Minister for Defence Ryamizard Ryacudu.

He and Mr Ryamizard reaffirmed the close defence and military ties between Singapore and Indonesia, and expressed the desire to continue strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Besides the three former Indonesian Army generals, Mr Teo also met House Speaker Setya Novanto, and other lawmakers to exchange views on regional and international developments, and welcomed closer parliamentary interactions between both countries.

Separately, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman attended the IORA Council of Ministers’ Meeting on Monday, where he also called on Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

Both Mr Teo and Mr Maliki also attended the IORA Leaders’ Welcome Dinner hosted by President Joko Widodo on Monday night.