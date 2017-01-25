Singapore-based bunker barge operator New Ocean Maritime was fined 81,000 Singapore dollars ($57,100) on Jan. 17 for providing services without a licence between Jan. 3, 2015 and March 28, 2015, the Singapore port authority said on Tuesday (24/01).

The company was also found to have used the bunker craft operator licence of Seaquest Tanker, another Singapore-based bunker services provider, which had its permit revoked last year on April 26 for erroneous record-keeping.

Singapore is the world’s largest ship refuelling port, with thousands of vessels calling every year to take on bunkers, as shipping fuel is known in the industry.